Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $18.57 Million Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,069,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $18,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HPE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,082,977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,209,000 after buying an additional 83,104 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,395,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,878 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 29.6% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,543 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 13.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,061,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,804,000 after buying an additional 244,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth $329,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPE opened at $18.18 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $20.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.86%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,561,135.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares in the company, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $419,860.89. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down previously from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

