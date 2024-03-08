Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Has $20.01 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 778,636 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.08% of HP worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 114,461.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,538,630 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $310,043,000 after buying an additional 11,528,558 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at $151,025,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of HP by 145.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 6,090,872 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after buying an additional 3,613,742 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HP by 660.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,759,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $115,447,000 after buying an additional 3,264,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at $91,249,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.54 on Friday. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.22 and a fifty-two week high of $33.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.58.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.02% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HP news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on HP from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.40.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

