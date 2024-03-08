Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 106,200 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of First Solar worth $17,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Estabrook Capital Management bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in First Solar by 97.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in First Solar during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at First Solar

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.76, for a total transaction of $236,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,641 shares in the company, valued at $2,467,524.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.02, for a total value of $422,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,041 shares in the company, valued at $7,400,056.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,567 shares of company stock valued at $3,251,640 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on First Solar from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on First Solar from $268.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.71.

First Solar Stock Up 1.2 %

FSLR stock opened at $160.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.98. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.21 and a fifty-two week high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.06. First Solar had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

