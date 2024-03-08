Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Increases Stake in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,754,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,971 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 1.72% of Tango Therapeutics worth $19,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $58,793.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at $19,337,677.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Tango Therapeutics news, insider Adam Crystal sold 4,288 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $53,857.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 123,561 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,926.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Barbara Weber sold 4,681 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $58,793.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,539,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,337,677.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 174,731 shares of company stock worth $2,103,703. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tango Therapeutics Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $13.03. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.51.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TNGX. B. Riley began coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.