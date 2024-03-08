Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Invests $19.13 Million in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,130,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter valued at $451,611,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stellantis by 100,358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,993,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,714,000 after buying an additional 20,972,806 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,047,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Stellantis in the 1st quarter valued at $57,088,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 293.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 3,389,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after buying an additional 2,528,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

STLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Stellantis in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.85.

NYSE:STLA opened at $27.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.62.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

