Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.19% of BJ’s Wholesale Club worth $17,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 45.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Up 9.3 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of BJ stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.26. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.97.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BJ shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.63.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

