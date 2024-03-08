Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis in the third quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Stellantis by 307.4% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 953.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 81.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 183.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STLA opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.30. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.07 and a twelve month high of $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

STLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.85.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

