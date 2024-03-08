Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Purchases 79,100 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 184.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 122,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,100 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $17,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $145.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.72. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.39 and a twelve month high of $171.59.

Insider Activity

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TTWO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $170.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

