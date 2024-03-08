Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 200 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Albemarle worth $19,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Albemarle from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Albemarle from $178.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Albemarle from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.05.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of ALB stock opened at $122.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.45. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $106.69 and a 12 month high of $255.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.62% and a net margin of 16.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.99%.

Albemarle Company Profile



Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

See Also

