Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 300 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $18,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 7.5% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MKC opened at $68.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average of $68.92. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $59.13 and a 52-week high of $94.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

