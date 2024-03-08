Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 300 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.09% of McCormick & Company, Incorporated worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 343,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,971 shares in the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after buying an additional 6,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 138,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,450,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.1 %

MKC stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $59.13 and a one year high of $94.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MKC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total transaction of $326,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,554,601.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.