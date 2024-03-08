Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 500 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 261,190 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Ameren worth $19,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Ameren by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Ameren by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,286,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,081,000 after acquiring an additional 532,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ameren by 1,770.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,596,000 after acquiring an additional 336,416 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $513,989.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,422,883.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin J. Lyons sold 7,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $513,989.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,434 shares in the company, valued at $17,422,883.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $115,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,883 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ameren Stock Down 0.1 %

Ameren stock opened at $73.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.89. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Ameren’s payout ratio is currently 57.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

Read Our Latest Report on AEE

Ameren Profile

(Free Report)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.