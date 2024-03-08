Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 900 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lessened its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 135,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned approximately 0.10% of Enphase Energy worth $16,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $129.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.49 and a fifty-two week high of $231.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $302.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 47.73% and a net margin of 19.16%. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $120.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Enphase Energy

Insider Activity at Enphase Energy

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,655,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.