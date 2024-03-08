Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Sells 955,000 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 955,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,615,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,838,000 after acquiring an additional 219,290 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 4,096,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,193,000 after buying an additional 266,851 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc boosted its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 2,409,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,448,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,922,000 after purchasing an additional 159,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $1,089,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $16.04 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $17.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.82.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Read More

