Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned 0.10% of Genuine Parts worth $20,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 9.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,448,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 63.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,949,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 195.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,408,000 after buying an additional 75,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $150.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.82. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.91. The company has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.87%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

