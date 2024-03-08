Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. Trims Stock Holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. reduced its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $16,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 48.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 204.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.76. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $84.38.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $480.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $469.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $412,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,874. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 2,342 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total value of $176,188.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,626,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

