Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock Price Down 4% After Insider Selling

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.63. Approximately 538,918 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,401,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

Specifically, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 166,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,364.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tycho Peterson sold 15,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.44, for a total value of $53,168.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 531,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,542.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 13,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $45,896.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,364.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 124,307 shares of company stock worth $428,090. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ADPT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

The company has a market cap of $500.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth $14,027,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,806,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,205 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 3,104,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,872 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,145,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the first quarter worth $10,327,000. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

