ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.13.

Shares of ADTRAN stock opened at $6.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $496.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.95. ADTRAN has a 52-week low of $4.91 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 404,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 245,911 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 57.2% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,405,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,800,000 after buying an additional 875,140 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ADTRAN by 17.3% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 360,555 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after acquiring an additional 53,155 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in ADTRAN by 606.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 673,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,546,000 after purchasing an additional 578,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of ADTRAN by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 101,520 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 42,394 shares in the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

