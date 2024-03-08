Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Raised to $235.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.82.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $211.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.85. The company has a market cap of $338.21 billion, a PE ratio of 406.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.66. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $78.51 and a 52-week high of $214.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.66, for a total transaction of $316,571.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,209 shares in the company, valued at $794,069.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor Peng sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $17,511,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 241,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,248,089.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,743 shares of company stock worth $32,503,718. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,135,000 after acquiring an additional 118,090 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,085,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the period. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 582,925 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $59,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,559 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

