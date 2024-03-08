Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$11.00

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins cut their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.25 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$14.50 to C$13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$10.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.16.

Get Advantage Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Price Performance

About Advantage Energy

Shares of TSE AAV opened at C$10.13 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$6.79 and a 1-year high of C$11.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.64.

(Get Free Report)

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company's assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.