AeroVironment’s (AVAV) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their outperform rating on shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for AeroVironment’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on AeroVironment from $128.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.40.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $177.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $127.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.42. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $87.33 and a fifty-two week high of $184.61.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.30. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 15.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AeroVironment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,882 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 327 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

(Get Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.