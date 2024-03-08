Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Bought by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,611 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 366.6% during the 2nd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 9,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 48,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 81,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $803,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Aflac from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 30,493 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.91, for a total transaction of $2,436,695.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,879,451.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:AFL opened at $82.29 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $86.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.27 and a 200-day moving average of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 17.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

