agilon health (NYSE:AGL) & Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX) Financial Comparison

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) and Mangoceuticals (NASDAQ:MGRX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for agilon health and Mangoceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score agilon health 1 11 4 0 2.19 Mangoceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

agilon health currently has a consensus target price of $9.73, suggesting a potential upside of 64.09%. Given agilon health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe agilon health is more favorable than Mangoceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio agilon health $4.32 billion 0.56 -$262.60 million ($0.65) -9.12 Mangoceuticals $10,000.00 371.92 -$2.00 million N/A N/A

This table compares agilon health and Mangoceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mangoceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than agilon health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Mangoceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of agilon health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares agilon health and Mangoceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets agilon health -5.76% -21.74% -8.89% Mangoceuticals -1,472.66% -332.08% -291.61%

Summary

agilon health beats Mangoceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About agilon health

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc. and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. agilon health, inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Austin, Texas.

About Mangoceuticals

Mangoceuticals, Inc. develops, markets, and sells various men's wellness products and services through a telemedicine platform in the United States. The company provides erectile dysfunction and hair growth products under the Mango and Mango GROW brand names. It sells its products through its online website at mangorx.com. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. Mangoceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Cohen Enterprises, Inc.

