agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.71 and last traded at $5.73. Approximately 557,475 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 6,583,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

A number of research firms have commented on AGL. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of agilon health from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.13). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a negative return on equity of 21.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. agilon health’s revenue was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in agilon health by 241.3% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

