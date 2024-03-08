Ahn Luis Von Sells 13,600 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 13,600 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total value of $2,833,424.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Duolingo stock opened at $211.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 623.17 and a beta of 0.87. Duolingo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $114.11 and a 52 week high of $245.87.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.98 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 3.03%. Equities research analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Duolingo from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Duolingo from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Duolingo from $210.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUOL. Discovery Value Fund acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the third quarter worth about $39,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Duolingo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

