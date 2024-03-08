Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,510 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,458,949,000 after buying an additional 291,104 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,693,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,920,175,000 after buying an additional 307,468 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,283,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,280,143,000 after buying an additional 120,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,163,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,246,957,000 after buying an additional 38,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.05. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.81. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.24 and a 1 year high of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.18). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

