Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $163.22

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $163.22 and last traded at $162.97, with a volume of 1667208 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABNB. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. DA Davidson downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Airbnb Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 48.32%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total transaction of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 232,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.05, for a total value of $32,571,288.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,638,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,240,129.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total transaction of $3,360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,285,448.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,417,134 shares of company stock valued at $200,439,308 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellesley Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $121,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 747.8% in the fourth quarter. West Tower Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

