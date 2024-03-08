Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AKYA. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.07.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on AKYA

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AKYA opened at $4.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $233.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Akoya Biosciences has a 1-year low of $3.04 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.68.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. Akoya Biosciences had a negative net margin of 65.53% and a negative return on equity of 107.94%. The company had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian Mckelligon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $33,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,482.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 777,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,538,000 after purchasing an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 216.7% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 159,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. 39.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.