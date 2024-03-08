Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

ALRM has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Alarm.com from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $74.49 on Wednesday. Alarm.com has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $77.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.46.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $226.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.93 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total value of $1,989,741.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Alarm.com news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 28,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.98, for a total transaction of $1,989,741.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,422.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 1,000 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $74,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,242.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,349 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,712. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Alarm.com by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 219,201 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alarm.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 188,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

