Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 323.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 116.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $66.63 and a fifty-two week high of $105.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $184.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.48.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

