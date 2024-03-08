Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Macquarie cut Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

NYSE:BABA traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.16. 2,923,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,881,453. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $105.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

