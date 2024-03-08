Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Holdings Increased by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 323.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 6,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 116.7% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.48. The company has a market cap of $184.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $66.63 and a 1 year high of $105.05.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $260.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

