Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Given Market Perform Rating at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $45.00.

Allient Stock Performance

Shares of ALNT opened at $33.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $543.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.57. Allient has a 52 week low of $25.12 and a 52 week high of $44.03.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.11%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allient

Allient Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Allient stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allient Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALNT Free Report ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Allient at the end of the most recent quarter. 61.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries worldwide. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products.

