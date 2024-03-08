Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 184.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of La-Z-Boy worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 184.4% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in La-Z-Boy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 84.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 381.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $36.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.17. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $39.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.43.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $500.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.09 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.52%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

