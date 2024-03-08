Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 432 Shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,710 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Arcellx worth $1,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACLX. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 98.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 219.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Arcellx by 21.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $470,568.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arcellx news, CFO Michelle Gilson sold 8,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $470,568.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,310 shares in the company, valued at $901,453.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher Heery sold 7,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $419,941.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,066.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,037 over the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcellx Stock Performance

ACLX opened at $70.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.14 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.55. Arcellx, Inc. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $75.10.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.95. Arcellx had a negative return on equity of 20.96% and a negative net margin of 64.08%. The company had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACLX. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Arcellx from $60.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Arcellx from $57.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Arcellx from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACLX

About Arcellx

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.