Alps Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) by 179.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,097 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,971 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ethan Allen Interiors were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETD. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 234.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ethan Allen Interiors Stock Performance

Shares of ETD stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.79. Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $36.19.

Ethan Allen Interiors Announces Dividend

Ethan Allen Interiors ( NYSE:ETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.09). Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 11.37%. The firm had revenue of $167.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a report on Thursday, January 25th.

Ethan Allen Interiors Company Profile

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

