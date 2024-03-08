Alps Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.5% in the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 2.9% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FI opened at $150.27 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.99 and a 12-month high of $152.19. The company has a market capitalization of $88.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.04.

Read Our Latest Report on FI

Insider Buying and Selling at Fiserv

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,688,983.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 295,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,347,952 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.