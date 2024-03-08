Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 3,649 Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 10.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 50.63% of the company’s stock.

ALGM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.57. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $53.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.85.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

