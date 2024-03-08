Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Alps Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,241 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its stake in SAP by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 1,704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SAP by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $195.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.85 and a 200 day moving average of $152.28. SAP SE has a 12-month low of $113.64 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.17). SAP had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 20.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. On average, analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SAP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of SAP from $156.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of SAP from $147.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SAP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.50.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

