Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Holdings Raised by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,144 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 103.2% during the third quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $36.10 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.22.

Altria Group Stock Performance

MO traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,858,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,553. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.57. The company has a market cap of $73.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $48.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 244.55% and a net margin of 33.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.35%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 85.78%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

