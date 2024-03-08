Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Raises Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, March 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.012 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Ambertech’s previous interim dividend of $0.005.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

About Ambertech

Ambertech Limited operates as a technology equipment distribution company in in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The Retail segment distributes home entertainment solutions, including home theatre products to dealers. The Integrated Solutions segment distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

