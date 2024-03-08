American Express (AXP) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on May 10th

American Express (NYSE:AXP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the payment services company on Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%.

American Express has raised its dividend payment by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American Express has a payout ratio of 16.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American Express to earn $14.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

American Express Stock Performance

NYSE:AXP opened at $223.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.20. The stock has a market cap of $161.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a twelve month low of $140.91 and a twelve month high of $224.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of American Express from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,022,097.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 172,047 shares of company stock valued at $36,528,388. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth $487,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of American Express by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 74,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $13,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth $6,930,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

