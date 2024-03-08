American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Raised to $234.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $224.00 to $234.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. HSBC began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $217.55.

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE:AMT opened at $204.73 on Tuesday. American Tower has a 1 year low of $154.58 and a 1 year high of $219.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.07 and a 200-day moving average of $190.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 213.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Tower

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 22,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in American Tower by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,823,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,416,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,570 shares in the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $3,607,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

