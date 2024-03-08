American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 268,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $33,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 843 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $100,814.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Evercore ISI lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th.

American Water Works Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AWK opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.63. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $153.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

