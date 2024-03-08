Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $205.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $212.00 price target (down previously from $219.00) on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Analog Devices from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.26.

Analog Devices Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $198.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.51. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $154.99 and a 52 week high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.71 and its 200 day moving average is $183.01.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.02. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.07, for a total transaction of $1,970,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,860.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Analog Devices

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

