Analysts Offer Predictions for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for CrowdStrike in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 6th. DA Davidson analyst R. Kessinger expects that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.90 per share.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CRWD has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $334.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.31.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of CRWD opened at $329.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $298.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.32. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $115.67 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 915.80, a PEG ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total transaction of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,858 shares of company stock valued at $59,916,066 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Willner & Heller LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. True Vision MN LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $541,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 30,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. 63.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.