Analysts Set Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT at C$80.08

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$80.08.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BBD.B shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Desjardins reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$98.00 to C$95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. In other news, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total value of C$3,290,350.00. Also, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B opened at C$52.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$39.87 and a 12-month high of C$74.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$49.91.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

