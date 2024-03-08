Analysts Set STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Price Target at $38.50

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

STAG opened at $37.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. STAG Industrial has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $39.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1233 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 137.04%.

In related news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other STAG Industrial news, CAO Jaclyn Paul sold 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total transaction of $497,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,916 shares in the company, valued at $421,030.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,550 shares of company stock worth $2,231,759. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $760,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724,076 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in STAG Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,209,000. State Street Corp raised its position in STAG Industrial by 17.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,561,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,376 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in STAG Industrial by 684.2% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,346,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in STAG Industrial by 944.0% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,121,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,926 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

