Analysts Set WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) PT at C$220.08

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$236.75.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSP. Raymond James raised WSP Global from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$215.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Desjardins increased their price target on WSP Global from C$210.00 to C$243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WSP Global from C$212.00 to C$237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Laurentian increased their price target on WSP Global from C$203.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Shares of WSP Global stock opened at C$226.33 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$199.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$192.18. WSP Global has a 12 month low of C$164.32 and a 12 month high of C$226.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.91 by C$0.08. WSP Global had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of C$3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.81 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WSP Global will post 7.8321678 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. WSP Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.72%.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

