Analyzing First Advantage (NYSE:FA) & Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI)

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Free Report) and Kingold Jewelry (OTCMKTS:KGJI – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Advantage and Kingold Jewelry’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Advantage $763.76 million 3.05 $37.29 million $0.25 64.28 Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

First Advantage has higher revenue and earnings than Kingold Jewelry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Advantage 0 1 1 0 2.50 Kingold Jewelry 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First Advantage and Kingold Jewelry, as provided by MarketBeat.

First Advantage presently has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.9% of First Advantage shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of First Advantage shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.3% of Kingold Jewelry shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Advantage and Kingold Jewelry’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Advantage 4.88% 13.84% 7.96% Kingold Jewelry N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Advantage has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingold Jewelry has a beta of -0.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Advantage beats Kingold Jewelry on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products. The company also provides post-onboarding solutions, including criminal records monitoring, healthcare sanctions, motor vehicle records, social media screening, and global sanctions and licenses; and other products comprising fleet/vehicle compliance, hiring tax credits and incentives, resident/tenant screening, and investigative research. Its products and solutions are used by personnel in recruiting, human resources, risk, compliance, vendor management, safety, and/or security in global enterprises, mid-sized, and small companies. The company was formerly known as Fastball Intermediate, Inc. and changed its name to First Advantage Corporation in March 2021. First Advantage Corporation was founded in 2002 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Kingold Jewelry

Kingold Jewelry, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells 24-karat gold jewelry and Chinese ornaments in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of in-house designed products, including gold necklaces, rings, earrings, bracelets, gold bars, and pendants. It also invests in gold. The company sells its products to wholesalers, distributors, and retailers under the Kingold brand. Kingold Jewelry, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Wuhan, the People's Republic of China.

